The Trump Administration Wants the Clarity Act Passed By the End of Summer. 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now.

Key Points

The Clarity Act could provide structure for the crypto industry, but there are still major sticking points to resolve.

Falling inflation could boost crypto prices when oil prices normalize, making now a crypto buying opportunity.

Look for quality cryptocurrencies with long-term potential that don't rely on legislative progress for growth.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Cryptocurrencies have come a long way since Bitcoin first launched in 2009. What began as an exciting breakthrough that enabled decentralized payments is now an industry worth $2.3 trillion. Its ability to offer bank- and investment-like products has given lawmakers around the world quite a headache as they've scrambled to regulate a rapidly evolving sector.

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Enter the Clarity Act, Washington's latest attempt to give some structure to cryptocurrency. It would categorize different types of digital assets and set out which organizations would regulate each one. However, the Act's progress has stalled, despite Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's push to pass it before the summer.

Read on for all you need to know about the Clarity Act and why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could perform well, even if the Act does not pass.

The Clarity Act's rocky road

The Trump administration aimed to introduce pro-crypto policies and make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world. It quickly made big steps by appointing crypto-friendly heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and by passing the GENIUS Act, which establishes a framework for stablecoins.

Unfortunately, the Clarity Act faces an uphill battle. To pass by the end of the summer, it would need time on the Senate floor in the coming weeks -- and as yet it isn't on the schedule. Sticking points include ethics rules, law enforcement concerns, and stablecoin yields. For crypto investors, the stablecoin question is crucial because these tokenized versions of traditional currencies serve as a touchstone for mainstream adoption.

Traditional banks don't want consumers to earn stablecoin yields, fearing they'll lose deposits to stablecoin platforms. Although the GENIUS Act stops stablecoin issuers from paying yields, a loophole allows non-issuers, including crypto platforms like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), to pay rewards. Banks want the new legislation to close that loophole, and, unsurprisingly, the crypto industry disagrees.

Buy these three cryptocurrencies now

I think the genie is out of the stablecoin bottle and mainstream adoption is coming, no matter what lawmakers do. Stablecoin issuance grew by about 50% to $309 billion in 2025, and some analysts predict it could reach trillions of dollars in the coming years.

As such, these three cryptocurrencies are positioned for growth, whether the Clarity Act passes or not.

1. Bitcoin

Priced around $66,000 at the time of writing (June 16), the lead cryptocurrency is near its lowest point since before the 2024 election. However, wider economic factors mean it may have bottomed out. For starters, the end could be in sight for sky-high inflation, a significant headwind for Bitcoin.

The elevated energy costs that have contributed to high living costs won't fall overnight, but oil prices are falling as hopes grow for an end to the conflict in Iran. When inflation is high, investors have less cash available for riskier assets. Plus, inflation often means higher rates, which can further reduce Bitcoin's appeal as investors can generate solid yields from safer assets.

In the long term, Bitcoin could become the base layer for the emerging blockchain infrastructure. It doesn't have the programmable capabilities of newer cryptos, but its dominance makes it like an industrywide vault. Another key selling point for Bitcoin is that institutional investment continues to build, adding legitimacy and price stability. The dollar value fluctuates with price, but spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) now hold 1.75 million Bitcoin, up from 635,000 at the start of 2024.

2. Ethereum

At around $1,800, Ethereum is down 64% from its all-time high last year. As the first cryptocurrency to introduce smart contracts, pieces of code that power stablecoins and other intermediary-free transactions, it underpins the decentralized finance (DeFi) and accounts for almost half the stablecoins in issuance.

Price-wise, Ethereum is more volatile than Bitcoin, but it also has better growth potential as it could play an outsize role in the emerging stablecoin industry. Ethereum is already a popular choice for traditional financial institutions as they integrate blockchain technology. For example, its developer hub, ConsenSys, is working with Swift and other financial institutions on a prototype for cross-border blockchain payments.

3. Solana

Solana's speed and low costs make it one of the few cryptocurrencies able to rival Visa's (NYSE: V) transaction processing capabilities, giving it significant clout in the stablecoin payment and settlement space. For example, Western Union (NYSE: WU) launched its dollar-pegged stablecoin on Solana.

Solana is also on the verge of a massive upgrade called Alpenglow that aims to make it even faster and more secure. This improved infrastructure could strengthen its position in blockchain payments and other integrations. At around $75, its price is down 75% from its all-time high, a level it could well retake through its partnerships and technological capabilities.

If the Clarity Act passes, it will likely boost the industry. What's exciting about these cryptos is that they could soar even if the legislation is delayed. Not only have all three always reclaimed their price highs, but stablecoin integration is already happening. As such, the current slump could present an opportunity to pick up three quality projects at a low price.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.