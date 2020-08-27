US Markets
Trump administration to purchase 150 million Abbott COVID-19 tests for $750 mln

Jeff Mason Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will purchase 150 million rapid coronavirus tests from Abbott Laboratories ABT.N for about $750 million, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The portable antigen tests, which can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5, received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

The White House confirmed an earlier report from Politico.

