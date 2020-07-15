US Markets

Trump administration studying national security risks of TikTok, other apps

Contributor
Jeff Mason Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications, including TikTok and WeChat, that they say may risk allowing a foreign adversary to amass information on Americans, a White House official said on Wednesday.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is studying the national security risks of social media applications, including TikTok and WeChat, that they say may risk allowing a foreign adversary to amass information on Americans, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Action on the issue would likely come in weeks, not months, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6432; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular