US Markets

Trump administration should seek to delay IPO of China's Ant Financial -Senator Rubio

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Marco Rubio, a top Republican senator who has successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue probes into Chinese companies, called on Friday for the U.S. government to consider options to delay an initial public offering for China's Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Marco Rubio, a top Republican senator who has successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue probes into Chinese companies, called on Friday for the U.S. government to consider options to delay an initial public offering for China's Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba 9988.HK.

"It's outrageous that Wall Street is rewarding the Chinese Communist Party's blatant crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedom and autonomy by orchestrating Ant Group's IPO on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges," Rubio said in a statement to Reuters. "The Administration should take a serious look at the options available to delay Ant Group's IPO,” he added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular