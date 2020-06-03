Trump Administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

June 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The five companies are ModernaMRNA.O, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca PlcAZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and Pfizer Inc PFE.N, according to the paper.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

