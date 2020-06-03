Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

Adds details

June 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.

The five companies are Moderna MRNA.O, the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and Pfizer Inc PFE.N, according to the paper.

There is no approved vaccine for COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus.

Drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine and not selected by the Trump administration, according to the NYT, include French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA, U.S. biotech Novavax Inc NVAX.O and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O.

The announcement of the decision will be made at the White House in the next few weeks, the NYT report said, citing officials.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

