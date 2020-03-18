US Markets

Trump administration seeks $45.8 bln in extra gov't funding amid coronavirus

Jeff Mason Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has requested an additional $45.8 billion from Congress to shore up U.S. agencies amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

The supplemental funding request, sent to U.S. lawmakers Tuesday night, would give billions more to the U.S. Health, Veterans and Defense Departments. The request is separate from the administration's proposed $1 trillion stimulus package to address the economic fallout from the outbreak.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

