US Markets

Trump administration 'satisfied' with progress on China trade Phase One deal, Kudlow says

Contributor
Jonathan Landay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the Trump administration is satified with progress on Phase One of the U.S. trade deal with China.

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the Trump administration is satified with progress on Phase One of the U.S. trade deal with China.

"On trade, we are engaged and thus far (U.S. Trade Representative) Lighthizer is satisfied with the progress," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Jonathan.Landay@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5885;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular