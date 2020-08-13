Trump administration 'satisfied' with progress on China trade Phase One deal, Kudlow says

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the Trump administration is satified with progress on Phase One of the U.S. trade deal with China.

"On trade, we are engaged and thus far (U.S. Trade Representative) Lighthizer is satisfied with the progress," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Leslie Adler)

