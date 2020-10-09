Cryptocurrencies

Trump Administration Readying $1.8T Stimulus Proposal: Report

Credit: Shutterstock

The Trump Administration is preparing a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal, its largest such offer in negotiations with the Democrat-, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) prices have been buoyed this year as investors bet that trillions of dollars of government and central bank spending around the world in response to the coronavirus-induced slowdown will inevitably result in inflation, and therefore be positive for the cryptocurrency.
  • As such, if a stimulus deal is reached, BTC may rise further.
  • In recent trading, BTC was up 1.3% to $11,059. Prices have gained 54% for the year to date.

