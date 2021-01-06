Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering adding China's retail giant Alibaba 9988.HK and Tencent 0700.HK to a blacklist of Chinese companies that are allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

