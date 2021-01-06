US Markets

Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

The Trump administration is considering adding China's retail giant Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of Chinese companies that are allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said.

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering adding China's retail giant Alibaba 9988.HK and Tencent 0700.HK to a blacklist of Chinese companies that are allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, two people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular