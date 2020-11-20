US Markets

Trump administration issues two rules aimed at drug prices

Contributor
Caroline Humer Reuters
Published
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said it was issuing two new rules that are aimed at lowering drug prices for the Medicare program, including one aimed at making sure pharmacy benefit managers pass after-market rebates onto seniors.

The second rule is aimed at aligning the prices paid in the United States to those paid in foreign countries, he said.

