Trump administration issues interim rule on secure technology transactions

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday issued interim rules aimed at the securing the nation's communication and technology supply chain that would prohibit certain transactions with Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea and Cuba.

The rule will become effective in 60 days, it said in a statement.

