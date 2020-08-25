US Markets

Trump administration "fine" with China's trade deal implementation -Kudlow

Katanga Johnson Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Trump administration officials are satisfied that China is implementing the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, following a high-level call to review progress, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is "fine" with China's implementation so far and China is buying more farm commodities, which will aid U.S. job growth, Kudlow said on Fox News Channel. "The meeting went quite smoothly. It was a normal review meeting," Kudlow added.

