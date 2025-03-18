Bitcoin Magazine



Trump Administration Eyes Massive Bitcoin Accumulation, Says Executive Director

The Trump administration is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, with top officials emphasizing their commitment to growing the U.S. government’s BTC holdings. Speaking at the Digital Assets Summit today in New York, Bo Hines, Executive Director on Digital Assets for President Trump, made it clear that the United States is determined to accumulate Bitcoin at an unprecedented scale.

“I think it’s high time that our President started accumulating assets for the American people, which is what President Trump is doing rather than taking it away,” Hines stated. He went on to reveal that at President Trump’s first-ever digital assets summit at the White House, discussions centered around “ways of acquiring more Bitcoin in budget-neutral ways.”

Hines drew a direct comparison between Bitcoin and gold when asked how much BTC the government intends to hold. “You know, I’ve been asked all the time, it’s like how much do you want? Well, that’s like asking a country how much gold do you want – as much as we can get.”

His comments align with the administration’s broader strategy following President Trump’s March 6 executive order, which formally established the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The initiative repurposes BTC obtained through forfeitures and seizures, ensuring that the bitcoin remains under government control as a long-term reserve. The very next day, President Trump’s crypto advisor David Sacks underscored the move’s significance, telling Bloomberg: “We’ve decided that Bitcoin is scarce, it’s valuable, and that is strategic for the United States to hold on to this as a long-term reserve asset.”

Beyond retention, the administration is exploring ways to expand its holdings without it costing tax payers anything. At the White House Digital Asset Summit, President Trump himself stated, “The Treasury and Commerce Departments will also explore new pathways to accumulate additional Bitcoin holdings for the reserve.”

The establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has already spurred more legislative action. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds introduced a bill to solidify Trump’s initiative into law, ensuring it remains intact for future administrations. Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis and Congressman Nick Begich have proposed a separate measure calling for the United States to purchase 200,000 BTC per year over the next five years, totaling 1 million BTC, which would be held for a minimum of 20 years.

With a limited Bitcoin supply and increasing institutional adoption, the administration sees BTC as an essential asset for the nation’s financial future. As Hines put it, “We look at Bitcoin, it’s not a security, it’s a commodity. It has intrinsic stored value, it’s traditionally accepted… and that’s why you saw in the executive order that we compared this to digital gold.”

