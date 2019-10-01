Energy

Trump administration close to finalizing biofuel policy change- sources

Contributors
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TING SHEN

The Trump administration is close to finalizing a package of measures to adjust the policy mandating the use of biofuels, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, and is aiming to get the final deal signed by President Donald Trump on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is close to finalizing a package of measures to adjust the policy mandating the use of biofuels, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, and is aiming to get the final deal signed by President Donald Trump on Friday.

Sources said the deal is unlikely to include a price cap for the trading of the biofuel credits, a measure that has been advocated by the oil industry.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Stephanie Kelly Editing by Leslie Adler)

((humeyra.pamuk@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 3105694; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @humeyra_pamuk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular