Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms

Alexandra Alper Reuters
Humeyra Pamuk Reuters
Karen Freifeld Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday strengthened an executive order barring U.S. investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among U.S. agencies about how tough to make the directive.

The Treasury Department published guidance clarifying that the executive order, released in November, would apply to exchange-traded funds and index funds as well as subsidiaries of Chinese companies designated as owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

