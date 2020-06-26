Trump administration asks Supreme court to invalidate Affordable Care Act

US Markets

The administration of President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also called Obamacare, a law seen as an important legislative achievement of former president Barack Obama.

"No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive," the U.S. government's top advocate before the Supreme Court, Noel Francisco, said in a filing late on Thursday.

