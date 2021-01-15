Trump administration approves land swap for Rio Tinto's Arizona copper mine

Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's outgoing administration approved a land swap on Friday for Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AXRIO.L and partners to build an Arizona copper mine that critics say will destroy sites deemed sacred by Native Americans.

The U.S. Forest Service published a final environmental impact statement for the Resolution Copper project, starting a 60-day countdown for the government to swap land with Rio, a process that Congress and then-President Barack Obama approved in 2014.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

