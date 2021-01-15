US Markets
Trump administration approves land swap for Rio Tinto's Arizona copper mine

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump's outgoing administration approved a land swap on Friday for Rio Tinto Ltd and partners to build an Arizona copper mine that critics say will destroy sites deemed sacred by Native Americans.

The U.S. Forest Service published a final environmental impact statement for the Resolution Copper project, starting a 60-day countdown for the government to swap land with Rio, a process that Congress and then-President Barack Obama approved in 2014.

