Trump administration adds China's SMIC and CNOOC to Defense blacklist

The Trump administration on Thursday added China's top chipmaker SMIC and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The Department of Defense designated a total of four additional companies as owned or controlled by the Chinese military on Thursday, including China Construction Technology Co Ltd and China International Engineering Consulting Corp.

