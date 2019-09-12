Commodities

Trump: would consider interim trade deal with China

Jeff Mason Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China - a step he said he has seen discussed by analysts - but said he would rather reach a larger agreement on the issues.

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China - a step he said he has seen discussed by analysts - but said he would rather reach a larger agreement on the issues.

