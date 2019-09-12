Trump: would consider interim trade deal with China

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China - a step he said he has seen discussed by analysts - but said he would rather reach a larger agreement on the issues.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton, editing by Chris Reese)

((roberta.rampton@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @robertarampton; +202 898 8392;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.