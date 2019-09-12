Trump: would consider interim trade deal with China
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China - a step he said he has seen discussed by analysts - but said he would rather reach a larger agreement on the issues.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton, editing by Chris Reese)
