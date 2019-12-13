Trump: Wall Street Journal story on China trade deal "completely wrong"

Commodities

President Donald Trump on Friday said a Wall Street Journal story on a U.S. trade deal with China is completely wrong.

"The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs," Trump wrote in a tweet, offering no specifics and not indicating which story he meant.

