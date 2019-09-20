Commodities

Trump: U.S. making a lot of progress with China

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world's biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Adds quote

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world's biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, and the total would soon reach $100 billion.

"I will say this: we're making a lot of progress with China," Trump said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Tom Brown)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular