Trump: FDA authorizes Remdesivir drug for COVID-19

Steve Holland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GILEAD SCIENCES

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19.

During a meeting in the Oval Office with the president, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1 million vials of the drug to help patients.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

