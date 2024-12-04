Truly International’s Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

Truly International Holdings (HK:0732) has released an update.

Truly International Holdings Limited reported a slight decrease of 1.1% in its unaudited net turnover for November 2024, totaling HK$1,501 million compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a robust 16% increase in net accumulative turnover for the first eleven months of the year, reaching HK$16,263 million. Investors are advised to remain cautious when dealing with the company’s shares.

