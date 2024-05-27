News & Insights

Stocks

Truly International Secures Unanimous EGM Approval

May 27, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Truly International Holdings (HK:0732) has released an update.

Truly International Holdings Limited successfully passed a resolution in their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 27, 2024, with unanimous approval from shareholders. The resolution authorized an equity transfer agreement and a guarantee agreement involving the company’s subsidiaries and Renshou Jian No. 1 Investment Centre Limited Partnership. The agreements are expected to facilitate the acquisition of a 12.55% equity interest in Truly (Renshou) High-end Display Technology Limited and support related transactions.

For further insights into HK:0732 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.