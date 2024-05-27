Truly International Secures Unanimous EGM Approval

Truly International Holdings (HK:0732) has released an update.

Truly International Holdings Limited successfully passed a resolution in their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 27, 2024, with unanimous approval from shareholders. The resolution authorized an equity transfer agreement and a guarantee agreement involving the company’s subsidiaries and Renshou Jian No. 1 Investment Centre Limited Partnership. The agreements are expected to facilitate the acquisition of a 12.55% equity interest in Truly (Renshou) High-end Display Technology Limited and support related transactions.

For further insights into HK:0732 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.