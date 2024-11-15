Truly International Holdings Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

Truly International Holdings (HK:0732) has released an update.

Truly International Holdings has appointed Ms. Lam Po Chun as a non-executive director, enhancing the board’s gender diversity. Ms. Lam, with over 30 years of experience in supply chain and HR management, currently serves as a general manager for the company’s subsidiaries. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster leadership and aligns with regulatory standards.

