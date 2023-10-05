Truly International Holdings (HKG:732) Price Target Increased by 33.54% to 2.86

The average one-year price target for Truly International Holdings (HKG:732) has been revised to 2.86 / share. This is an increase of 33.54% from the prior estimate of 2.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 291.23% from the latest reported closing price of 0.73 / share.

Truly International Holdings Maintains 13.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 13.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truly International Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 732 is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 126,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,546K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,429K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,263K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,368K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 6,366K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares, representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 732 by 7.70% over the last quarter.

