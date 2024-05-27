Truly International Holdings AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Truly International Holdings (HK:0732) has released an update.

Truly International Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 13, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023, the approval of a final dividend, and the re-election of company directors. The AGM confirmed the reappointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the external auditor and granted mandates for share repurchase and issuance.

