Truly International Holdings 9-Month Net Turnover Declines

(RTTNews) - Truly International Holdings Ltd. (0732.HK, TRUHF, TRUHY), a manufacturer of electronics consumer products, Friday reported lower net consolidated turnover for the month of September as well as in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

For September, net turnover of the group was approximately HK$1.51 billion, down around 2.8 percent from around HK$1.56 billion last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, the company's net accumulative turnover declined 5.2 percent to approximately HK$12.52 billion from HK$13.21 billion a year ago.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the stock had closed Friday's trading at HK$1.21, down 1.63 percent.

