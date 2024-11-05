News & Insights

Truly International Announces Strong Turnover Growth

November 05, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Truly International Holdings (HK:0732) has released an update.

Truly International Holdings Limited reported a significant growth in its financial performance, with an unaudited net consolidated turnover of HK$1,557 million in October 2024, up by 9.4% compared to the same month last year. The company’s accumulative turnover for the first ten months of 2024 reached HK$14,762 million, marking an 18.1% increase from the previous year. This robust financial performance indicates promising business development for the company.

