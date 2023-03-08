Trulieve forecasts dour first-quarter revenue amid slowing demand

Adds details, outlook

March 8 (Reuters) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD on Wednesday forecast sequentially lower first-quarter revenue after reporting quarterly results that missed market expectations.

Demand for cannabis-related products have scaled back after surging in the early days of the pandemic amid regulatory challenges, inflation and a dip in prices.

The company had said in November that it would be lowering production to match the dip in demand. It also reduced its inventory by $4 million to generate cash.

Peer Green Thumb Industries Inc GTII.CD, in February, also reported a fall in net income due to higher costs related to energy and lower prices.

However, Trulieve said that it expects its capital spending to be at least 50% lower this year.

Trulieve also expects positive free cash flow in 2023.

The Florida-based company's adjusted core profit fell to $85 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $100.9 million a year earlier.

Its revenue for the reported quarter fell to $302 million from $305 million a year ago, and also missed average analysts' estimate of $306.25 million.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

