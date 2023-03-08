US Markets
TRUL

Trulieve forecasts dour first-quarter revenue amid slowing demand

March 08, 2023 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details, outlook

March 8 (Reuters) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD on Wednesday forecast sequentially lower first-quarter revenue after reporting quarterly results that missed market expectations.

Demand for cannabis-related products have scaled back after surging in the early days of the pandemic amid regulatory challenges, inflation and a dip in prices.

The company had said in November that it would be lowering production to match the dip in demand. It also reduced its inventory by $4 million to generate cash.

Peer Green Thumb Industries Inc GTII.CD, in February, also reported a fall in net income due to higher costs related to energy and lower prices.

However, Trulieve said that it expects its capital spending to be at least 50% lower this year.

Trulieve also expects positive free cash flow in 2023.

The Florida-based company's adjusted core profit fell to $85 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $100.9 million a year earlier.

Its revenue for the reported quarter fell to $302 million from $305 million a year ago, and also missed average analysts' estimate of $306.25 million.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUL
GTII

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.