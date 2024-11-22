Trulieve Expands with New Jacksonville Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis (TSE:TRUL) has released an update.
Trulieve Cannabis is opening a new medical cannabis dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida, offering a wide range of products from its in-house brands and exclusive partner brands. The new location provides convenient shopping options, including walk-in, express pickup, and online ordering, with special discounts for veterans and first-time customers.
