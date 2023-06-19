Trulieve CFO Alex D'Amico Resigns; Tim Mullany Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL), a cannabis company, said on Monday that it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the firm has appointed Tim Mullany as new CFO with effect from July 10. Until then, Ryan Blust, the company's current Vice President, Finance, will serve as interim CFO.

Mullany has over two decades of experience in accounting and finance, including prior CFO roles at Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group.

Blust joined Trulieve in September 2018, and has previously served as interim CFO for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.