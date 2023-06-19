News & Insights

Markets
TRUL

Trulieve CFO Alex D'Amico Resigns; Tim Mullany Named Successor

June 19, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL), a cannabis company, said on Monday that it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the firm has appointed Tim Mullany as new CFO with effect from July 10. Until then, Ryan Blust, the company's current Vice President, Finance, will serve as interim CFO.

Mullany has over two decades of experience in accounting and finance, including prior CFO roles at Jack in the Box Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group.

Blust joined Trulieve in September 2018, and has previously served as interim CFO for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.