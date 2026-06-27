Trulieve CEO Sells $1.2 Million in Stock as Shares Jump 148% in One Year

Key Points

136,811 shares sold directly by Trulieve's Chairman and CEO on June 26, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $1.2 million based on a price of $8.76 per share.

All shares sold were from direct holdings; no indirect or entity-attributed shares were involved in this transaction.

Rivers retains 1,476,913 Subordinate Voting Shares (direct) and 161,534 Multiple Voting Shares (direct and indirect), which can be converted, maintaining substantial exposure to the company.

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Kim Rivers, the Chairman and CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE:TRLV), disclosed the direct sale of 136,811 shares for approximately $1.2 million on June 26, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 136,811 Transaction value $1.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($8.76); post-transaction value based on June 26, 2026 market close ($8.99).

Key questions

Was this transaction part of a pre-arranged trading plan?

Rivers has sold a total of 1,699,007 shares from June 17 to June 26, 2026, based on SEC filings.

Rivers has sold a total of 1,699,007 shares from June 17 to June 26, 2026, based on SEC filings. Did Rivers participate in this transaction through direct or indirect holdings?

All shares sold in this transaction were from direct holdings; no indirect or entity-attributed shares were involved, but indirect holdings remain via Traunch IV LLC for Multiple Voting Shares.

All shares sold in this transaction were from direct holdings; no indirect or entity-attributed shares were involved, but indirect holdings remain via Traunch IV LLC for Multiple Voting Shares. How does the size of this sale compare to Rivers' recent activity and available capacity?

This final tranche was the smallest of multiple direct sales executed since June 22, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,170,174,000.00 Net income (TTM) -$81,105,000.00 Price (as of market close 6/26/26) $8.99 1-year price change 148%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Trulieve Cannabis offers a portfolio of medical and adult-use cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals, distributed through branded retail stores and direct-to-patient delivery.

The firm operates a vertically integrated model, managing cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and retail distribution to capture value across the supply chain.

It targets medical cannabis patients and adult-use consumers, primarily in regulated U.S. markets.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a leading multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with a significant footprint in both cultivation and retail distribution. The company leverages vertical integration to control product quality and margins, driving scale across its network of stores and delivery channels. Its focus on in-house production and branded retail supports differentiation and customer loyalty in a competitive, regulated market.

What this transaction means for investors

This latest sale looks like the tail end of a broader round of profit taking rather than a sudden vote of no confidence. Rivers has sold shares in several transactions over the past two weeks, but she continues to hold significant voting power through indirect ownership, suggesting her long-term alignment with the business remains intact. The timing also comes after Trulieve shares have rallied roughly 148% over the past year.



The company's recent momentum extends beyond its stock price. In the first quarter, Trulieve generated $287 million in revenue, posted positive net income of $2 million, delivered $100 million in adjusted EBITDA, and ended the quarter with $353 million in cash. The company also produced $42 million in free cash flow while expanding its rewards program to 1 million members.



Management has highlighted several potential catalysts. Earlier this month, Trulieve became the first U.S. cannabis company approved to list on the New York Stock Exchange following the rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III. Rivers called the move "a major advancement" that should expand the company's shareholder base and liquidity, while pointing to future growth opportunities in Georgia and Texas.



For long-term investors, routine insider selling after a sharp rally is less important than whether Trulieve can continue translating regulatory tailwinds, improving profitability, and cash generation into sustainable earnings growth.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.