Trulieve Cannabis to buy Harvest Health & Recreation in $2.1 billion deal

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based cannabis producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD will buy rival Harvest Health & Recreation Inc HARV.CD in a deal that values the medical cannabis company at about $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Harvest shareholders will get 0.1170 of a Trulieve voting share for each Harvest subordinate voting share held.

