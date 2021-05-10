US Markets
TRUL

Trulieve Cannabis to buy Harvest Health & Recreation in $2.1 billion deal

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

U.S.-based cannabis producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp will buy rival Harvest Health & Recreation Inc in a deal that values the medical cannabis company at about $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based cannabis producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD will buy rival Harvest Health & Recreation Inc HARV.CD in a deal that values the medical cannabis company at about $2.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Harvest shareholders will get 0.1170 of a Trulieve voting share for each Harvest subordinate voting share held.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRUL

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular