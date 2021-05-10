US Markets
Trulieve Cannabis to buy Harvest Health & Recreation in $2.1 billion deal

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

U.S.-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp said on Monday it plans to buy medical cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc in a deal that values the company at about $2.1 billion, as Trulieve looks to ramp up its operations.

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD said on Monday it plans to buy medical cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc HARV.CD in a deal that values the company at about $2.1 billion, as Trulieve looks to ramp up its operations.

Dealmaking in the cannabis industry has jumped in recent months as the prospect of U.S. legalization makes it easier for companies to capitalize on increasing appetite for pot products since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal will give Trulieve a foothold in Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland, and in core markets including Arizona, where recreational adult use of cannabis was recently legalized.

Harvest shareholders will get 0.1170 of a Trulieve voting share for each Harvest subordinate voting share held, a 34% premium to the stock's last close (https://refini.tv/33tPcRM)

The combined business will have a retail network of 126 dispensaries across 11 states in the U.S., with a total capacity of 3.1 million square feet, according to Trulieve.

