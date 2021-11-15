BioTech
TRUL

Trulieve Cannabis quarterly revenue jumps 64% on growing pot demand

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Pot producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp reported a 64.4% jump in quarterly revenue on Monday, as demand continued to rise for cannabis and related products even after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pot producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp TRUL.CD reported a 64.4% jump in quarterly revenue on Monday, as demand continued to rise for cannabis and related products even after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The cannabis industry was the biggest beneficiary of pandemic-induced lockdowns, with an uptick in consumer appetite for pot products for recreational and relaxation purposes.

Retail stores are now witnessing even higher traffic, as both new and old customers visit after Canada relaxed its pandemic-era curbs.

Trulieve's revenue rose 64% from a year earlier to $224.1 million in the three months ended Sept. 31.

The company had completed its $2.1 billion buyout of medical pot producer Harvest Health & Recreation Inc HARV.CD in October. Trulieve and Harvest's combined revenue in the third quarter was around $316 million.

Trulieve's profit rose 7% to $18.6 million in the quarter, which included a $16.4 million one-time compensation and transaction costs related to the Harvest deal.

Operating expenses, however, more than doubled to $87.7 million.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRUL

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest BioTech Videos

    How Amgen is Translating Scientific Discoveries into Innovative Treatments

    Discover how Nasdaq-100 listed Amgen is translating groundbreaking discoveries into life-changing medicines and innovative treatments.

    Nov 2, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular