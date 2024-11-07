Trulieve Cannabis price target lowered to C$32 from C$38 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Derek Dley lowered the firm’s price target on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) to C$32 from C$38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
