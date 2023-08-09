News & Insights

Trulieve Cannabis posts higher Q2 loss on weak demand

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pot firm Trulieve Cannabis TRUL.CD on Wednesday posted a higher second-quarter loss on weak demand.

The company posted a loss of $404 million, or $1.8 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $22 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

