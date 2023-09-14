News & Insights

Trulieve Cannabis Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Florida

September 14, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL), announced on Thursday the opening of its new medical cannabis dispensary in Pace, Florida.

Trulieve has facilities of statewide home delivery, online ordering, and in-store pickup. The cannabis company is also offering veterans 20 percent off on every order on providing their military ID. All first-time guests are eligible for a 60 percent new customer discount at any of their Florida outlets.

"Our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers Alien Labs, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida," the company said in a statement.

