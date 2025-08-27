Trulieve Cannabis Appoints Jan Reese As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL), a cannabis company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jan Reese as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 8.

Reese will replace Ryan Blust, who has been working as Interim CFO following the departure of previous CFO Wes Getman in March, 2025. Blust will resume his duties as Vice President, Finance, once Reese assumes this CFO role.

Reese has served as CFO at Vimergy LLC, AVI-SPL, LLC, Tech Data Americas (now TD SYNNEX), and Motorsport Network Media LLC. He held senior finance and executive roles at Delphi Automotive (now Aptiv PLC), Walmart International, and other companies.

