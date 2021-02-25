Truist's social bond debut to kick start regional bank ESG supply

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , Feb 25 (IFR) - Truist Financial launched its debut US$1.25bn social bond Thursday becoming the first of its regional bank peer group to issue in the format.

The North Carolina-based bank launched a six-year non-call five fixed-to-floating rate note at 50bp over Treasuries, in from initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 70bp area.

It is the first ESG bond from a US regional bank since PNC Financial priced a US$650m five-year green bond back in 2019, according to IFR data.

Although spreads did not tighten as much as some might have expected, it could still inspire follow-on issuance in the space, according to David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders.

"If you’ve got a mandate to buy a bunch of ESG bonds, good luck because there aren’t that many out there, so when you have something like this you snap it up," Knutson said. "I can almost hear the pitch books flying off the printing presses and being sent to regional bank offices across the country."

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Truist were bookrunners.

At 50bp over Treasuries the bank left some concession for investors when compared to its own outstanding curve and its regional bank peers.

For example, Truist's own 1.2% 2025s that priced last year at 90bp over Treasuries, were last seen trading at around a G spread of 33bp, according to MarketAxess data. Likewise, similar notes from PNC, Fifth Third Bank and Key Bank trade in the mid-30s to mid-40s context at the 2025-2026 part of the curve, according to research firm CreditSights.

Truist may have paid up for the non-call structure, which is more typical for global systemically important banks to optimize total loss-absorbing capacity eligibility or for regional banks at the operating company level to optimize FDIC assessment benefits, the research firm noted in a report.

But a strong bid for paper in the primary market may have tilted the issuer towards paying up for the ability to call the bonds after five years, according to investors and analysts.

One banker away said they saw fair value for a Truist five-year bullet at Treasuries plus 40bp, and said the bank paid a 10bp premium for the structure.

Some banks have been able to reduce that premium on the structure to around 5bp-7bp recently.

"They definitely didn’t get the compressed level for being non-TLAC and don’t really seem to be getting any credit for the social aspect, other than the size is very strong in a $1.25bn single tranche," the banker said.

Indeed, the size was greater than JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs achieved in their ESG notes earlier this month.

By comparison, JP Morgan in its social bond debut earlier this month priced a US$1bn four-year non-call three at 37.5bp over Treasuries. Goldman Sachs priced a similar US$800m five-year non-call four sustainability bond at 40bp over Treasuries a day later.

The bank will use proceeds for social funding projects such as access to education, affordable housing, essential infrastructure projects and socioeconomic advancement and empowerment, according to the bank's sustainability bond framework. The funds can be allocated to projects completed within the last 36 months.

"The buyers are attracted to this kind of security," Knutson said. "We can debate whether this is the best structure but it’s in the spirit of ESG and in that regard there is demand for it."

