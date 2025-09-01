Truist's Digital Momentum: Driving Engagement, Efficiency and Revenues

Truist Financial TFC is leaning heavily on digital innovation as a cornerstone of its long-term growth strategy. The bank’s efforts are not just about modernizing technology but also about accelerating client growth, deepening engagement and expanding revenue opportunities.



During the second quarter, digital account openings at TFC accounted for 43% of all new accounts, up from 34% a year earlier. Engagement metrics reinforce this momentum. More than 1.8 million clients utilized Truist’s financial management tools, representing a 40% year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Truist Financial Corp.

Additionally, Truist Assist, its AI-powered digital assistant, now handles approximately 500,000 conversations a month, improving speed, convenience and scalability without a proportionate rise in expenses. These innovations make banking more seamless while strengthening client relationships and satisfaction.



On the lending side, integration of “LightStream by Truist” has enabled the company to expand prime digital lending and sharpen its competitive edge in consumer credit. Loan growth has been robust, supporting net interest income stability despite policy uncertainty. At the same time, increased digital self-service helps the company manage expenses and scale growth.



Truist’s growth strategy also hinges on advanced analytics, personalized financial insights and omnichannel integration. From AI-driven offers to merchant platforms for small businesses, these capabilities enhance client primacy while opening new revenue streams. By tying branch modernization to digital upgrades, Truist ensures that both physical and virtual touchpoints deliver consistent, data-driven experiences.



Truist’s digital strategy is a key driver of its growth. By combining technology with personalized services, the bank is steadily adding new clients, expanding lending and boosting engagement, while keeping costs and risks under control.

Where Do TFC’s Peers Stand in Terms of Digital Innovation?

Like Truist, its peers, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C, are investing heavily in AI, automation and digital transformation to improve efficiency, personalize services and maintain a competitive advantage.



JPMorgan stands at the forefront of AI-driven banking, embedding advanced technologies across its operations. In 2025, it has deployed adaptive learning models for fraud detection, strengthened credit risk assessments and delivered personalized wealth management strategies. Its AI-powered platforms enhance efficiency, regulatory compliance and customer experience, while generative AI tools streamline workflows and boost productivity across business lines. By combining innovation with scale, JPMorgan has solidified its position as the leading digital banking brand in the United States.



Citigroup is driving a broad digital transformation with AI at its core. The bank is retiring legacy systems, deploying AI chatbots to boost IT efficiency and focusing on “Agentic AI” to handle complex financial tasks autonomously. Its strategy spans personalized wealth management, corporate banking and real-time lending offers. Citigroup has 19 million active mobile users and 25 million digital users in cards and retail banking. By integrating digital with traditional channels, the company aims to deliver seamless, secure and data-driven customer experiences.

Truist’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Truist have risen 19.3% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 17.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TFC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.