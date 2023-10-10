News & Insights

Truist Up On Semafor Report Of Discussion To Sell Insurance Brockerage Unit To Stone Point

October 10, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) shares are up more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after Semafor news website reported that the company is in discussions with Stone point to sell insurance brokerage units for around $10 billion. The stock had at its 3-month low in the first week of October, however started to gain, following the report.

Currently, shares are at $29.29, up 6.78 percent from the previous close of $27.43 on a volume of 5,288,393.

