Truist (TFC) Wraps Up Divestiture of Stake in Insurance Arm

Truist Financial TFC has announced the completion of a 20% stake sale in its subsidiary – Truist Insurance Holdings ("TIH") – to Stone Point Capital, in partnership with co-investors, including Mubadala Investment Company, for $1.95 billion. The cash deal, which values TIH at $14.75 billion in the aggregate, was announced in February.



TFC now holds 80% of TIH (currently the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the country). Also, a five-person board has been constituted to oversee TIH (continued to be led by the present chairman and CEO, John Howard), with four members appointed by Truist and one by Stone Point. The deal doesn’t include TIH’s premium finance business.



The transaction increases Truist Financial's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by roughly 30 basis points and is expected to be relatively neutral to earnings.



Last year, TIH (excluding premium finance business) comprised 35% of Truist’s total fee income and 8% of adjusted net income available to common shareholders. Over the last five years, TIH witnessed approximately 8% organic growth on average.



The deal positions TIH and Truist Financial for long-term growth and also unlocks value of TIH. The unit will continue to benefit from TFC’s operations, with Stone Point's “deep industry expertise” will stoke future growth.



TFC chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said, “We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Stone Point to grow our insurance business and further deepen our partnerships with clients and the communities we serve, while also preserving significant strategic and financial flexibility in the business.”

Our View

Truist has been undertaking several measures, including acquisitions, to strengthen TIH businesses. In sync with this, in the past couple of years, it acquired BankDirect Capital Finance, BenefitMall, Kensington Vanguard National Land Services and the insurance distribution platform Constellation Affiliated Partners.



Therefore, the above-mentioned deal is an attractive proposition that will further enhance shareholder value.



Over the past six months, shares of Truist have plunged 27.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Truist carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Inorganic Expansion Efforts by Other Banks

In an effort to further expand its outsourced trading capabilities, State Street STT has agreed to acquire CF Global Trading. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close by 2023-end, have not been disclosed.



This acquisition is expected to further expand STT’s current outsourced trading. Clients can expect the ability to provide outsourced trading services to new clients and markets.



JPMorgan JPM has entered into an agreement to acquire Aumni. Founded in 2018, Aumni provides investment analytics software to venture capitalists. The financial terms of the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2023, were not disclosed.



The acquisition strengthens JPM’s commitment to building a leading private markets platform for companies, their employees and investors, as well as its confidence in the resilience of the venture-backed ecosystem.

