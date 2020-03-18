Truist (TFC) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.9% Higher

Truist Financial Corporation TFC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is now down 46.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained after the company reported about its initiative to support the short-term and long-term needs of communities, clients and teammates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past month, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Truist currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

