Truist Securities Upgrades Wingstop (WING)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Wingstop (NasdaqGS:WING) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $313.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $184.65 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of $322.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 547MM, a decrease of 15.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.23%, an increase of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 37,148K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,647K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 40.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,263K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 11.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 949K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 32.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 943K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 33.14% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

