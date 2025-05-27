Truist Securities Upgrades Wingstop (BIT:1WING)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Wingstop (BIT:1WING) from Hold to Buy.

There are 1,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WING is 0.23%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 37,113K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,647K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WING by 40.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,263K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WING by 11.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 952K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WING by 15.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 943K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WING by 33.14% over the last quarter.

