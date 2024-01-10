Truist Securities Upgrades Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.84% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from its latest reported closing price of 2.28.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings is 77MM, an increase of 1,488.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.12% to 137,149K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 26,999K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,261K shares, representing an increase of 43.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 12.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,444K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 37.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,015K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares, representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 37.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,845K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,770K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 50.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,832K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,818K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 43.07% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

