Truist Securities Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.28% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is $64.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.21 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.28% from its latest reported closing price of $56.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is 32,604MM, an increase of 23.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,649 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USB is 0.36%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 1,393,281K shares. The put/call ratio of USB is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,074K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,205K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 48,532K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,942K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 86.32% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,225K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,346K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,680K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,236K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USB by 42.38% over the last quarter.

